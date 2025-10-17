Pierrakakis: Greece returned with self-confidence, reforms and an open economy

Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis underlined Greece’s dynamic return to the international spotlight in a discussion with journalist Liz Hoffman on the topic “From Crisis to Comeback”, at the World Economic Summit organized by the independent international information platform Semafor, in Washington.

“We are back on track”

Pierrakakis presented Greece’s reform progress and growth prospects, underlining that the country has now returned dynamically to the global economic scene. “We are back on track. And I would say that Greece is not only back, but also fully operational,” the Minister stressed. “We want to attract more investments and advance more reforms in the near future. We firmly believe that we can grow even faster.”

Pierrakakis stated that “the country has implemented more than 100 reforms in the last six years,” noting that “the state is now digital, as more than 2,200 public services have been digitized.”