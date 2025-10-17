METLEN, Shell and TotalEnergies to supply Bulgaria with LNG from the US

METLEN, in partnership with multinationals Shell and TotalEnergies, have won the tender for the supply of liquefied natural gas to Bulgaria over the next six months, according to the Bulgarian news agency Novinite.

TotalEnergies and Metlen Energy & Metals won the contracts for deliveries in October and December 2025, while Metlen Energy & Metals and Shell secured deliveries in January and March 2026.

The four LNG cargoes will come from terminals in the United States, according to the bids submitted by the selected participants, and will be channeled to Bulgaria via the LNG terminal in the Greek port of Alexandroupolis.

More than ten international companies participated in the tender. It is part of the 2025-2029 program, approved by the Bulgarian Cabinet and aimed at strengthening the country’s energy security.

On September 16, Bulgargaz launched the procurement process for four cargoes, totaling 4,000,000 MWh of LNG, within the framework of the reserved capacity of the Alexandroupolis terminal. The deliveries will take place according to the schedule agreed between the terminal operator Gastrade and Bulgargaz.