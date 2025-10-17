Costis Frangoulis: The first non-American president of the International Propeller Club

The 98th World Congress of the International Propeller Club, held in France and hosted in the city of Lyon from October 13 to October 15, 2025, was particularly successful, attracting a wide participation of members and representatives of the global shipping community.

The Congress concluded with the election of a new Board of Directors, marking the first time in the organization’s 98-year history that a non-American has been elected President.

The new President is Costis Frangoulis, Founder & CEO of Franman and President of Propeller Club Piraeus.

Frangoulis has linked his name to the development of Propeller Club Piraeus, of which he has been a life member since 2000, governor since 2017 and its 37th president since 2019. He is currently serving his third and final term, which upon completion will make him the longest-serving President in the history of Greek history.

In 2024, he was honored with the distinction of “Propeller Global Member of the Year”.