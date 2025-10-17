Ideal Holdings: How is the IT market moving in Europe and Greece and what is the footprint of the IT sector?

The IT sector of Ideal Holdings is claiming a share of the 3.1-billion-euro Greek IT market, which concerns the Adoption of Advanced IT Solutions and Services Technologies, Digital Transformation in the Public & Private Sector, regulatory compliance, trust services, as well as IT defense investments by 2028, in parallel with strengthening its presence in technology projects abroad.

The IT sector of IDH places particular emphasis on cybersecurity and on the exploitation of the supply and demand observed in the field of digital infrastructure and data security, encryption and trust.

At the same time, it aims to capitalize on regulatory developments (NIS2, DORA, GDPR) and the growing need for digital transformation in order to capitalize on the demand for high-tech projects for public and private entities. In this context, Ideal Holdings plans to further strengthen the IT structure it has established, considering the acquisition of a smaller company in the sector, with a focus on cybersecurity.

IT sector restructuring

In the first half of 2025, Ideal Holdings proceeded with the restructuring of its IT sector with Byte Computers as its flagship.

The group consists of three other companies, namely Adacom, Ideal Software Solutions, BlueStream Solutions and their subsidiaries. The first phase of the new organizational structure has been completed, but a functional integration is expected, leveraging synergies and enhancing overall efficiency, thus creating the appropriate opportunities for the implementation of the group’s management vision, which is summarized in the formulation “unleashing the power of investments. The growth strategy until 2028”.

During this period, Ideal Holdings’ IT sector implemented significant projects in private and public entities in Greece and abroad, while at the same time proceeding with new contracts as a result of the increased demand for services to accelerate digital transformation, the increase in the risk of cyberattacks, the strict requirements for compliance with European regulatory frameworks, such as the NIS2 and DORA directives, and developments in technology, especially the increasing use and impact of Artificial Intelligence.