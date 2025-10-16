Pierrakakis: Greece has solved its fiscal equation – It will achieve 2.4% growth in 2026

Greece is a country that has solved its fiscal equation, Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said in an interview with public broadcaster ΕΡΤnews.

“Greece is certainly a country that has solved its fiscal equation. The fundamental fiscal problem, which existed in previous decades. We are now producing primary surpluses. Our debt is now decreasing every year. Based on the available data, the Greek debt will stand approximately at 137.6% of GDP in 2026. It started at approximately 210% and within a few years we have managed to make this rapid de-escalation. And of course the growth rate is considerably higher than the European average,” said the Finance Minister, who, based on the positive prospects of the Greek economy, expressed the belief that “Greece will soon no longer be the most indebted country in the European Union.”

At the same time, he appeared optimistic that Greece will achieve 2.4% growth in 2026. As he stated, the updated forecasts of the International Monetary Fund revised upwards the growth rate of the Greek economy to 2%, from 1.8% that they estimated until recently, while in the draft state budget, the forecast for 2026 is 2.4%.

“It is a number, a rate approximately double that of the average of the eurozone and the European Union,” as he said, attributing the forecast to the resilience of the Greek people, during the very difficult years.