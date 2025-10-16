Intracom Telecom advances its WiBAS™ G5 FWA Technology to transform urban broadband connectivity

Intracom Telecom, a global manufacturer of wireless systems and solutions, announced the expansion of its advanced WiBAS™ G5 fixed wireless access product line, introducing WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect, an innovative system that redefines broadband connectivity in apartment buildings and urban complexes.

The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect system tackles one of the industry’s toughest challenges, upgrading broadband connectivity to MDU/MTE buildings, without having to rip out old copper wiring and replace with fiber. It gives operators and WISPs a faster, more economical way to deliver fiber-like broadband to apartments, hospitality venues, and mixed-use buildings without tenant disruption.

The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect combines high-capacity mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with in-building G.hn distribution over existing coaxial cable and twisted pair telephone wiring. The architecture of the system comprises a WiBAS™ G5 Base Station, operating in the 24–39 GHz area licensed spectrum, delivering up to 5.6 Gbps per sector to 120 terminals, and WiBAS™ G5 GigaConnect+ Terminal Stations, installed at MDU rooftops. The Terminal Station offers connectivity up to 2.4 Gbps of downlink speed, upgradeable to 4.8 Gbps. At the MDU/MTE building, a G.hn Aggregator extends connectivity with wired connections reaching speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps to each apartment/office.

Furthermore, the entire WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect system can be reverse powered where needed. The end-to-end network architecture is centrally managed via uni|MS™, Intracom Telecom’s unified network management platform, enabling network planning, service qualification automations, AI-powered proactive maintenance and optimization, zero-touch provisioning, SLA monitoring, and end-to-end QoS control.

“The WiBAS™ G5 MDUConnect helps our customers reach their subscribers in condos or MTEs faster than their FTTH competitors, with less cost and optimum use of their spectrum assets. Underserved consumers living in cities can be connected fast and with options to upgrade to Gigabit speeds”, said John Tenidis, Director for Wireless Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom.

“Our WiBAS™ G5 platform, thanks to its modular design now has the capability to reach MDU/MTEs using universally available in building wiring” he added.