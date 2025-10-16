State Budget: Primary surplus at 9.35 bln euros in Jan-Sept

The state budget recorded a primary surplus of 9.35 billion euros in the nine-month period from January to September 2025, exceeding the target of 5.2 billion euros for the same period by more than 4.1 billion euros.

This overperformance was attributed to the increase in tax revenues, which reached 52.8 billion euros, marking an 8 percent rise compared to last year, as well as to the reduction in government spending, which was contained at 52.2 billion euros, showing a 6 percent annual decrease, or 3.4 billion euros below budget forecasts.

In particular, during September 2025, total net state budget revenues amounted to 6.1 billion euros, 277 million euros above the monthly target, despite the fact that tax payments began earlier this year and were spread over more months than originally planned.

According to preliminary data on the execution of the state budget on a modified cash basis for the period January-September 2025, published on Wednesday by the General Accounting Office of the State, the state budget balance shows a surplus of 2.308 billion euros, compared to a targeted deficit of 1.581 billion euros for the same period in the 2025 Budget Report, and a surplus of 1.568 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2024.