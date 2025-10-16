Ideal Holdings: 400 million euros for growth and acquisitions until 2028

Ideal Holdings’ three-year plan aims for revenues of 615 million euros and EBITDA of 81 million euros in 2028, without taking into account the possible impact of new agreements and acquisitions.

To support the organic growth of the activities under its umbrella, Ideal Holdings is also launching investments totaling 70 million euros.

This year, turnover is seen at 483 million euros and EBITDA at 58 million euros, while pre-tax profits are expected to exceed 30 million euros.

The goals for the next 3 years

“For the next three years, we are looking to have a stable dividend policy, namely around 40%-50% of profits to be allocated as dividends,” the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ideal Holdings, Lambros Papakonstantinou, said, adding that in January-February the possibility of giving an interim dividend will be examined.