LAMDA Marinas at the ICOMIA World Marinas Congress

LAMDA Marinas, a subsidiary of LAMDA Development, will participate in the ICOMIA World Marinas Conference 2025 as an Official Partner-Sponsor of the Gala Dinner. It will take place in Venice from October 15 to October 17.

The company’s CEO, Stavros Katsikadis, will present the work of LAMDA marinas in two thematic sections.

The first will focus on new energy sources for the green transition and boat propulsion, as well as how marinas can prepare for the future. He will analyze the practices and sustainable upgrade projects of Flisvos Marina, the Mega Yacht destination in Greece.

The second section will focus on state of the art marinas, where he will present the new iconic Agios Kosmas Marina — part of #TheEllinikon, the largest urban regeneration project in Europe.