Supermarket: Reduced prices on over 2,000 items

More than 2,000 product codes with reduced prices are on supermarket shelves as of Wednesday, with the average discount reaching 8%.

The new initiative, which is the result of the cooperation of the Ministry of Development with large retail chains and suppliers, aims to support households in a difficult economic environment.

In this context, the Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, met with the General Manager of the Greek Supermarket Association, Apostolos Petalas, who informed him that more than 2,000 codes have joined the initiative to reduce prices by retail companies and suppliers, a number that significantly exceeds the initial target.

“In a difficult global environment, we are constantly fighting with everything in our power to contain prices, especially in basic living items,” Theodorikakos said, adding: “We aim to ensure healthy competition and at the same time we are pressuring the market in every legal way to reduce its average profit, for the benefit of society and especially those who are struggling. By reducing prices on as many products as possible,”

“In this context, an average reduction of 8% is announced by retail chains and suppliers in over 2,000 codes of important products,” he continued, characterizing the initiative as “positive and necessary” that he would like to see expanded even further.

At the same time, he stated that in the coming days the consultation on the new Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Supervision will begin, “with the operation of which the control mechanism is strengthened and the legal framework is fully clarified with the codification of consumer legislation.”