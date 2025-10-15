Kiriacoulis”: Renamed to Y/KNOT Invest

The listed company announced its intention to change its name and corporate identity to Y/KNOT Invest S.A. from “Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping S.A.”, in order to align with the company’s new business profile and strategic reorganization.

“This initiative marks the next step in the Group’s natural evolution from a company with a strong family footprint, to a multi-shareholder, extroverted organization that focuses on renewal, diversification and extroversion with the aim of creating a modern, flexible and sustainable business ecosystem.

The company seeks to create a modern, recognizable corporate identity. The name Y/KNOT was chosen for its dual symbolism and its modern international character. Inspired by the phrase “Why Not?” it expresses on the one hand the spirit of innovation and boldness, while “KNOT” symbolizes the connection with the sea, the tradition and continuity of the Group, as well as the connection between people, activities and values.

Five pillars of strategic development

The proposed change concerns a holistic transformation, touching on the way the Group operates, collaborates and develops.

Meanwhile, the launch of a share buyback program with an acquisition price range between 0.60 and 8.00 euros is practical proof of shareholder support for the company’s prospects.

1. Group Activities

The corporate purpose better reflects the company’s commercial activities in the sectors of yachting and shipping, marina management, tourism and hospitality, aiming for a more balanced and resilient business portfolio.

2. Innovation and product development

Investment in new services and experiences that combine quality, technology and sustainability, responding to modern customer needs and international trends, with the aim of strengthening the Group’s position in international markets.

3.Customer experience with a “Customer First – Digital First” philosophy

Prioritizing the customer experience through a modern fleet and portfolio of services, digital tools, personalized services and modern service that creates value in every contact.

4.Organizational renewal and investment in people

Aligning corporate structures, processes and teams with a new operating model that enhances collaboration, transparency and reward. At the same time, cultivating a culture that inspires, learns and renews, which connects the experience of the company’s people with the attraction of new talents and the shared commitment to continuous progress.

5. Creating value for shareholders and society

Continuous enhancement of efficiency and transparency, guided by sustainable development and the creation of substantial value for all stakeholders.