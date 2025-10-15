METLEN achieves key milestones at Hirwaun Power Station in the UK

METLEN has achieved key milestones with the successful completion of the Gas Turbine First Fire and Base Load operation at Hirwaun Power Station, which is one of the three new open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations it is constructing in the UK for Drax.

According to the announcement, these milestones mark the beginning of the final commissioning phase, confirming the integrity of the systems and the readiness of the plant for reliable commercial operation.

Hirwaun Power Station, together with the two other OCGT projects that are going to be delivered by METLEN for Drax, will be providing reliable electricity during periods of high demand, and when renewable sources such as wind and solar are not producing, ensuring a stable electricity supply for homes and businesses.

Once operational, Hirwaun Power Station will provide flexible, on-demand electricity that helps keep the lights on across the country while supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy system. The project reflects METLEN’s expertise in delivering complex energy infrastructure projects of strategic national importance.