Logo Image

Payment methods in e-commerce – What do Greek consumers prefer?

English

Payment methods in e-commerce – What do Greek consumers prefer?

Electronic payments have become established as a key part of the shopping experience, with cards and digital platforms dominating the choices

Trust, security and speed remain the defining criteria for Greek consumers in online shopping, according to the Nexi eCommerce Report 2024.

Electronic payments have become established as a key part of the shopping experience, with cards and digital platforms dominating the choices.

How Greeks pay online

Debit cards are the most frequently used payment method with 57% of users stating that they have used them in the last 28 days.

PayPal follows with 49%, which continues to be highly preferred thanks to the convenience and sense of protection it offers.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Απεργία 14 Οκτωβρίου: Παραλύει η χώρα σήμερα, Τρίτη για το 13ωρο – Πώς κινούνται μετρό, λεωφορεία, τρένα και άλλα μέσα μεταφοράς

Απεργία 14 Οκτωβρίου: Παραλύει η χώρα σήμερα, Τρίτη για το 13ωρο – Πώς κινούνται μετρό, λεωφορεία, τρένα και άλλα μέσα μεταφοράς

Cash on delivery maintains its share at 21%, confirming that a segment of consumers still trusts the physical delivery of the product before payment. Credit cards appear at 20%, Revolut accounts at 19%, while digital platforms Apple Pay and Google Pay record 17%. Bank deposits follow with 6%, while 1% of participants answered “I don’t know”.

The reasons behind each choice clearly reveal how the Greek consumer thinks. Security is the most important factor, with 71% considering it as the primary reason for choice. Speed (56%) and convenience (49%) follow, showing how decisive the user experience has become in the purchasing process. Habit (15%) and economy (14%) appear in lower percentages, while 10% of users state that they choose a payment method because of bonus points or reward programs. Only 2% prefer methods that allow them to pay later or in installments, while 1% stated other reasons and less than 1% do not know.

ΑΝΑ-ΜPA

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube