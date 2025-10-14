Greece and Panama strengthen maritime relations

H.E. Ambassador of Panama, Ms. Julie Lymberopulos Karnakis, was welcomed by the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping (HCC). HCC was represented by its President, George Alexandratos, the members of the Board of Directors, Nikolas Vernikos and Yiannis Trifyllis, as well as senior executives of the Chamber.

During the meeting, issues of common maritime interest were discussed, with emphasis on everything related to the Panama Canal, the passage of ships through this important maritime point that connects the Atlantic with the Pacific Ocean, the upgrading of tanks and the impacts of climate change.

At the same time, the two sides confirmed the excellent bilateral relations and the will for further cooperation in shipping and maritime tourism, with particular emphasis on professional pleasure boats.