IDEAL Holdings: Investment of 41 million euros from OHA

Τhe funds raised from this investment will further strengthen IDEAL Holdings’ cash position

OHA (UK) LLP and its affiliated companies announced an additional investment of 41 million euros in cash in IDEAL Holdings, exercising their right, under an investment agreement, and increasing their participation in the corporate vehicle to 25%.

According to the announcement, the funds raised from this investment will further strengthen IDEAL Holdings’ cash position.

The Corporate Vehicle (“CV”) currently holds almost all of IDEAL Holdings’ investments, which include:

  • attica Department Stores,
  • Byte, Adacom, Bluestream (“ICT”) and
  • Barba Stathis & Halvatzis.

Furthermore, through the CV, OHA retains the right to co-invest with IDEAL Holdings, under minority ownership, up to an additional 200 million euros within the next two years, supporting the company’s growth and strategic expansion plans.

