D-Marin presents its plans for shaping the future of marinas

D-Marin, the leading premium marina network, will play a leading role for the second consecutive time at the ICOMIA World Marina Congress (IWMC), which will take place on 15-17 October 2025.

The conference is being held at the Arsenale de Venezia, in Venice, Italy, with the participation of distinguished speakers, who will share the challenges and opportunities of the industry, offering businesses and professionals valuable insights for making strategic decisions that will determine the future of the market.

As a platinum partner of the event, D-Marin will be presenting its pioneering vision for marina management. Its contribution to the IWMC program will include a series of inspiring presentations and dynamic roundtable discussions. Through these activities, D-Marin will support the ICOMIA Marinas Group’s mission to enhance knowledge exchange and highlight best practices in marina development and operation worldwide.

D-Marin will showcase its pioneering actions in key areas such as sustainability, customer experience and health and safety, while also sharing valuable insights on emerging trends, industry challenges and the future of marina operations.