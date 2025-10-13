Over 110 Greek-German B2Bs in the shipping industry

More than 110 B2Bs contacts between 43 Greek and 11 German companies in the shipping sector will take place during a business mission from Germany, which will take place in Piraeus from 13 to 16 October, with the support of the German-Ηellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This is an action undertaken within the framework of an initiative of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) of Germany and aims to strengthen business and investment relations between German and Greek companies as well as Greek professionals active in the shipping and shipbuilding industry.

The following German companies will participate in the aforementioned B2Bs:

JDS GmbH – Marine data analysis solutions

Goetze KG Armaturen – High-safety industrial valves

KEM Küppers Elektromechanik GmbH – Liquid flow measurement technology

Ostsee Marine Solutions GmbH – Marine door and hatch construction

Promarin – Propeller und Marinetechnik GmbH – Propellers and propulsion systems

Rötelmann GmbH – Valve and hydraulic control technology

SAACKE GmbH – Combustion systems and boilers for shipping and industry

SCHOTTEL GmbH – Ship propulsion and maneuvering systems

Trusteddocks.com GmbH – Shipyard search for ship repairs and construction

Ingenieurbüro Weselmann GmbH & Co.KG – Ship technical advice and assessments

Xpress Seals GmbH – Custom seals for hydraulics

During the business mission, the German-Hellenic Chamber, in collaboration with the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with the support of Navigator Shipping Consultants Ltd., is organizing a full-day symposium on the topic of “CleanTech for Shipbuilding & Shipping | Maritime Technologies”, on October 14, 2025 in Piraeus, bringing together stakeholders from the Greek shipping industry with German leading technology providers.