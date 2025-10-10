Electricity exports reach historic high

Electricity exports reached a historic high in the first half of 2025.

According to data from IPTO, the country’s export balance expanded from 22 GWh in 2024 to 571 GWh in January-June 2025. In addition, commercial export programs for the same period set a new historical record.

IPTO emphasized that it is contributing substantially to Greece’s transformation into a net exporter of electricity, implementing domestic and international interconnection projects that support the increasing penetration of new RES units and expand the scope for energy exchanges with neighboring countries.

The Operator’s investment program, amounting to 6 billion euros over a ten-year period, is designed with the aim of safely integrating more green energy and continuously strengthening the country’s export profile, in accordance with the national energy strategy. In the first half of 2025, IPTO electrified 827 MW of new RES units, with the total installed capacity in the electricity system now exceeding 16 GW.

In 2024, Greece became a net exporter of electricity for the first time, reversing a decades-long tradition of an import balance.

According to IPTO, the expansion of electricity exports signals the strengthening of the country’s energy self-sufficiency and offers significant benefits for the national economy, as last year the surplus of electricity exported by the country to the European market, through international interconnections, favored the national trade balance.