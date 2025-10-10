Amazon Web Services: 34% of Greek businesses adopt AI

The percentage of Greek businesses that are trying to unlock the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and are now systematically using AI has risen to 34%, compared to 22% last year, according to a study by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on “Unlocking Greece’s AI Potential 2025.”

According to the data, startups are leading the way and holders of AI digital skills secure a salary increase of up to 42%, since they are hard to find.

According to the AWS study, in absolute terms, more than 400,000 Greek businesses are leveraging AI solutions, of which approximately 60,000 adopted them over the last year — that is, one business every eight minutes. This 55% year-on-year increase is the second highest in Europe.

Among businesses that have already implemented AI, 89% reported higher revenue, with an average growth rate of 18%, a significant increase in productivity, which frees up time for improved customer service and innovation.

More than half of startups have already adopted AI solutions, while more than a quarter are already leveraging advanced applications, such as combining multiple models or developing customized systems. Startups are developing new products and services based on AI at much higher rates than large companies, which are mostly still limited to basic automation applications or pilot use cases.

Obstacles

However, there is a lack of comprehensive and strategic integration of AI in Greek business. The cost of investing in AI and the skills gap also emerge as the biggest obstacles. Only 18% of companies report having strong internal AI capabilities, while 45% face difficulties in finding domestic talent.