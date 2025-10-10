Greek-German economic relations at the center of Dr. Joachim Nagel’s meeting with executives of the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce

The President of the German Federal Bank and member of the ECB Board of Directors, Dr. Joachim Nagel, exchanged views with members of the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the economic relations between the two countries and their further strengthening during an official lunch hosted by the Chamber.

Both sides emphasized the positive course of the trade and investment relations between Greece and Germany, while areas that offer further development of bilateral cooperation were highlighted.

As noted, both economic communities are focusing in this direction, recognizing the opportunities that exist, but also the fact that international challenges are more effectively addressed through transnational synergies.

Dr. Joachim Nagel was welcomed by the Vice President of the German-Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Theodoros Deligiannakis, and the General Manager and Board Member of the Chamber, Dr. Ilja Nothnagel.