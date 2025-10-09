Top Ships sets sail on megayachts with profits

Tοp Ships enjoys the results of its opening, in the yacht sector.

The company is owned by Evangelos Pistiolis, which manages a fleet of eight tankers.

In April, the company delivered the megayacht “Para Bellvm” (500 gross tonnage, built in 2023) worth 20 million dollars, while it also acquired a new megayacht of 1,150 gross tonnage, under construction and due for delivery in 2027. “Para Bellvm” contributed 600,000 dollars in revenue in the first half of the year.

Overall, the New York-listed shipping company reported net income of 7.6 million dollars in the first half, up from 1.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to 43.8 million dollars from 42 million dollars in the same period last year.

“We intend to continue to review the market to identify potential value-adding acquisition targets,” the company said.