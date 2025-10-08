Skertsos: Greece’s positive performance in manufacturing

Minister of State Akis Skertsos, in a post on social media, referred to the positive performance of the Greek industry and manufacturing, which shows that Greece is “transforming into an open and extroverted economy, an economy that produces and exports.

More specifically, he said that in the five-year period 2019-2024, the manufacturing enterprises and industries have recorded a steady increase in their number, employees and in wages.

According to the data he cited, from 2019 to 2024:

* manufacturing enterprises have increased by 2,793, from 26,935 to 29,728 (+10%).

* employees in manufacturing enterprises increased by 56,800, from 324,065 to 380,865 (+18%).

* average earnings of employees in manufacturing enterprises increased by 250 euros/month, from 1,190 euros to 1,441 euros.

At the same time, the share of industry and manufacturing increased in these five years by almost 3 points of GDP (+25%), approaching 14% of GDP and recording the largest increase in Europe, which recorded a growth rate of only 3%.

As he said, “Greek exports of goods and services now range between 40%-45% of GDP, when before the debt crisis they stood at approximately half that percentage.

Metals, food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, technological goods, energy products, construction materials, as well as shipping, financial, telecommunications and tourism services are just some of the sectors that stand out and are increasingly distinguished in international markets.

All of these are elements of a previously inward-looking economy that is gradually changing and transforming into an open and outward-looking economy of internationally tradable goods and services. An economy that produces and exports.”

“And it is a result,” the Minister of State added, “of an economic policy that has chosen lower taxes on production and labor, reduced bureaucracy, access to cheaper loans, flexibility and at the same time security in the labour market, fiscal stability and responsibility, energy autonomy and security through a greener mix of energy sources that increasingly relies on RES.”

“Greece is changing with steady steps and prudent choices. And it is becoming more productive, greener and digital, fairer, stronger and ultimately freer and safer,” he concluded.