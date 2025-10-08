JUMBO: 7.6% increase in sales – The problem of low birth rate in sales

Jumbo Group sales increased by 7.6% in the January-September period, maintaining a stable growth rate compared to the previous period, and confirming the resilience of the business model.

In September, the Group also recorded a 4% increase in sales, in “an environment that continues to present diverse challenges”, according to the announcement.

In Greece, the school supplies category is structurally affected by the ongoing low birth rate, as the number of births remains at historically low levels. The shrinking student population is a long-term challenge for school product sales, which the Group is addressing by diversifying the product mix and strengthening other categories that target broader age groups.

In Romania, the VAT increase from August 2025 was absorbed in order to maintain competitiveness and the unique price-quality ratio that consumers recognize.

In Bulgaria, sales remain stable, with interest focused on the possible inflationary effects that the country’s imminent accession to the Eurozone may cause.

Greece and Cyprus support the Group’s growth rate

In Greece and Cyprus, store performance moved at higher levels, essentially supporting the Group’s growth rate, despite the obvious demographic adversities.

In Greece, in September 2025, the parent company’s net sales (excluding intercompany transactions) increased by 6% compared to the corresponding month last year. Overall, for the nine-month period of 2025, the parent company’s net sales -excluding intercompany transactions- increased by 9% compared to the corresponding period last year.

In September 2025, store sales in Cyprus were up 5%, compared to the corresponding month last year.

Overall store sales in Cyprus for the 9 months of 2025 are up 8%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

In Bulgaria, store sales in September 2025 remained at last year’s levels. Network sales in Bulgaria for the 9 months of 2025 are up 3%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

In Romania, network sales as well as the online store (www.e-jumbo.ro) remained at last year’s levels. Overall, sales in Romania for the 9 months of 2025 are up 6%, compared to the corresponding period last year.