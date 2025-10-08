Supermarkets: Meat and chocolate are the “champions” in price increases

Supermarket prices showed a slight decline in September compared to August, with a number of products, however, continuing their upward trend, burdening the household basket.

According to the monthly survey of the Institute for Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) exclusively in the channel of large supermarket chains, inflation in supermarket chains was around +0.61% in September 2025 compared to September 2024, with a tendency of gradual decline to lower levels compared to the previous 4 months.

Prices decreased by -0.76% in September 2025 compared to August

Prices in September 2025 compared to the previous month, August 2025, decreased by -0.76%. However, in the 12-month period (October 2024-September 2025) an increase of +0.76% was recorded.

The categories with the biggest price drops

The biggest price drops in September 2025 compared to the corresponding month last year were recorded in the categories:

Fresh fruits and vegetables: -5.63%

Detergents and cleaning supplies: -5.40%

Grocery foods: -5.18%

Pet food & supplies: -3.21%

Disposable items, household items: -3.18%

As pointed out by IELKA, the decreases recorded were a result of both the normalization of the market and the decrease in producer prices for certain products. The largest decreases were recorded in fresh fruits and vegetables (the decrease comes from the vegetable category which has been favored by the weather conditions recently), in detergents and cleaning supplies and in grocery foods (due to the de-escalation of the price of olive oil).

The top-5 price increases

Largest increases in September 2025 compared to September 2024 were recorded in the following categories:

Fresh meat: +10.18%

Biscuits, chocolates, confectionery: +9.88%

Breakfast items & beverages: +6.06%

Dairy products and refrigerated juices: +4.26%

Frozen: +3.82%