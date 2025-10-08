Fourlis Group: Expansion of the Foot Locker network in Greece – Romania

The Fourlis Group is expanding the Foot Locker network in Greece and Romania, while launching new store concepts with new technologies and omnichannel services.

The strategic development continues, as another store will be opened in Athens, in Chalandri, by the end of the year. The new store will be one of the first in the region to incorporate the renewed Reimagined Evolution concept.

The new concept showcases the “store of the future,” with expanded footwear and accessory collections, sustainable practices, and digital elements. It also equips Foot Locker’s sneaker ambassadors, the Stripers, with advanced tools to deliver a superior customer experience.

In September 2025, Foot Locker expanded to Crete with the opening of a new store in Heraklion. The store brings the sneaker culture experience closer to the city’s consumers, offering a modern environment with an emphasis on innovation and product variety. A little earlier, in August, a new Foot Locker store opened its doors in Larissa, which spans two levels and houses selected collections from top brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma, and New Balance. Additionally, in June, a new Foot Locker store was opened in Iași, Romania, a city of particular commercial importance, while the presence in the country was further strengthened with the launch of the online store for the Romanian market.

In April 2025, the acquisition of Foot Locker’s operations in Greece and Romania was completed, which includes six stores (three in each country), as well as the online store in Greece, while two new stores have been opened since then (one in each country).

This development follows the operation of three Foot Locker stores in Bulgaria at the end of 2024.

The Fourlis Group supports the group’s exclusive rights to develop the chain in eight countries in Southeastern Europe, namely Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro.