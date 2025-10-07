Papoutsanis: Target turnover of 100 million euros in 2028

Papoutsanis is recording a double-digit growth rate and has set a target of 100 million euros in turnover in 2028, which will be achieved by developing all four pillars of its activity: branded products, which account for 32% of total turnover, third-party productions (41%), hotel products (15%) and special soap bars (12%).

As the company’s management emphasized, Papoutsanis doubles its turnover every 5 years from 15.5 million euros in 2015 to 31 million euros in 2019 to 62 million euros in 2023. In the 9-month period of 2025, the company’s turnover amounted to 61 million euros, up by 11.4 million euros compared to the 9 months of 2024, recording an increase of 23%.

Exports

The Greek company, which has been in the market for 155 years as the leading Greek soap and liquid cosmetics industry, is now one of the largest producers in Europe, with exports to 35 countries and has stable partnerships with large international retail chains and multinational groups for more than a decade. Approximately 54% of turnover comes from export activity. The Greek company, which has evolved into an international industrial player with modern factory facilities, is one of the fastest growing companies in the Greek retail market and an international producer of the hotel cosmetics and personal hygiene market.

Investments, international partnerships

The company’s investments over the past three years amounted to 20 million euros and the strategy for the next three years includes investments of 4-5 million euros per year with the aim of strengthening production with automation, as well as expanding the company’s storage spaces to meet the needs of even more customers. In this context, it is preparing to include another new international partnership regarding production for third parties, covering the needs of German soap manufacturers that are permanently closing one of their two factories in Europe. The company’s development plans include investments related to its digital transformation, aiming at integrating digital technologies and systems, optimizing internal processes and corporate governance, developing its people and continuously enhancing efficiency, flexibility and competitiveness.

Market worth 600 million euros

According to Papoutsanis CEO Menelaos Tasopoulos, the company competes on equal terms with multinational companies in its sector. By implementing an internationally competitive business and commercial model and leveraging its know-how in traditional soapmaking, it has succeeded in reviving and expanding its brands by creating new branded brands that respond to modern consumer trends and needs, as well as developing new and specialized products for new markets. It has successfully entered major new categories, specifically home care, which now allows Papoutsanis to operate in a total market that exceeds 600 million euros, giving significant room for growth.