PPA S.A.: Implementation of a New Scholarship Program for the academic year 2025-2026

The Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA) announced the implementation of a new Scholarship Program for the academic year 2025-2026. This is an initiative that is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility actions, with the aim of supporting the new generation and enhancing its access to higher education.

The program concerns the granting of ten (10) scholarships, with a total value of 30,000 euros, to first-year students of Greek Universities, who are graduates of Greek Public General and/or Vocational High Schools and residents of the Municipalities of Piraeus, Perama, Keratsini-Drapetsona and Salamina. Each scholarship amounts to 3,000 euros and will be paid to the beneficiaries in one installment by December 31, 2025.

The PPA S.A. Scholarship Program seeks to substantially enhance access to higher education, actively support local communities and promote academic excellence at every level, confirming the company’s long-term commitment to society and the new generation, which is the core of future growth and innovation.

Interested parties can apply for the scholarship, provided that they meet the Program’s participation criteria. Applications are submitted exclusively electronically, while the deadline for submitting applications and providing the necessary supporting documents is Friday, October 31, 2025, at 16:30.

More information regarding the detailed participation requirements, the submission process, as well as the application form, is available on the official website of OLP S.A.: https://www.olp.gr/el/etairiki-ypefthynotita/2025-2026