Supermarket turnover rally – Exceeded 9 billion euros in eight months

Consumption is rising in supermarkets, exceeding the 9.0- billion-euro threshold in the eight-month period.

Among the highlights of the period under review is the trend of de-escalation of prices and promotional actions in categories other than Food, in which price increases reach 2.4%.

As for the electronic shopping cart, although it is getting smaller in terms of units, it is recording a growth of 5%.

More specifically, according to Circana data, in the first eight months of 2025 the market value reached 9.087 billion euros, recording an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year.

Food

The food category is the one that recorded the highest rates with an increase of 7.5% when the categories of care products and household care products showed a milder increase in sales value by 2% and 1.7% respectively.

The turnover of supermarket chains increased in the period under review by 563 million euros compared to last year, when in the so-called fast-moving products with a fixed barcode (FMCGs excluding bulk products) the increase in revenue was 5.8% while volumes increased by 4.3% and prices by 1.5%.

Monthly performance

On a monthly basis, according to Circana, the average rise was 2.3% in January, 1.6% in February and March, 2.7% in April, while a marginal increase of 0.2% was recorded in May and 0.7% in June. In July, the rate stood at 1.3% and 1.8% in August.

In the eight-month period, private labels increased their sales value by 7.4%, however, their share remained at 27.1%, while branded items recorded a lower growth rate in revenue of 5.3%.