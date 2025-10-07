Nebis: OTE turns into an AI native company

OTE is making Artificial Intelligence (AI) a key pillar of its strategy in order to become a leading digital provider in Europe, adopting it both for the operation of the business and for serving its customers. At the same time, Cosmote Telekom is launching Magenta AI, a platform through which it provides free access to a set of AI tools.

Magenta AI is available in the Cosmote Telekom and What’s UP apps as well as on the T Phone and T Tablet AI devices, while leveraging the international partnerships of the Telekom Group, it integrates Perplexity, one of the world’s leading AI answering machines, and PicsArt, which quickly processes photos and images.

“We are gradually transforming OTE into a digital first and, why not, an AI native company, with exemplary utilization of Artificial Intelligence in each of our operations and bringing the power of AI into the hands of all our customers through a series of targeted actions,” emphasized the Group’s Chairman and CEO, Kostas Nebis, during the presentation of Magenta AI.

As he said, “at OTE Group we did not just discover artificial intelligence, we have been investing in this sector for years. We have AI tools in IT, in networks, in customer service, some of which we have implemented ourselves.”

How artificial intelligence is used

As an example, he mentioned Predictive Maintenance, which predicts in real time any failures in network equipment and automatically corrects them, as well as the use of Machine Learning algorithms, which analyze and predict data and voice traffic on the network.

At the same time, in customer service, 25% of contacts are managed entirely through AI and Generative AI solutions. Also, on the front line, OTE employees use artificial intelligence tools to better serve customers.

In addition, a specialized Data & AI Transformation team has been established.

Nebis, as he said, belongs to those who see AI only positively and underlined: “There are clearly many challenges, such as proper data management, the lack of skills and appropriate human resources, the unimaginable speeds at which technology is evolving, while there is a lot of discussion about the possible negative impacts of the widespread use of artificial intelligence. However, technology is never to blame, but the way people use it. AI is not here to replace us, but to strengthen us. To help us learn, work, and live better. The final decisions remain in the hands of people on how to utilize technology to their benefit.”