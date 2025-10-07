Logo Image

Piraeus Marine Club announces collaboration with Nassau Club of Princeton

Πάρις Κ. Ξανάλατος

Following this agreement, members of the Marine Club gain access to the Nassau Club's facilities, expanding the network of international collaborations that already includes the National Liberal Club, the Circolo Artistico Tunnel, the City University Club and the Club Forest & Stream

The Piraeus Marine Club, chaired by Paris Xanalatos, announced the start of a new mutual collaboration with the Nassau Club of Princeton in the United States. The historic Nassau Club, founded in 1889 in Princeton, New Jersey, was created as a space to connect the university community with the city’s residents.

Following this agreement, members of the Marine Club gain access to the Nassau Club’s facilities, expanding the network of international collaborations that already includes the National Liberal Club, the Circolo Artistico Tunnel, the City University Club and the Club Forest & Stream.

As noted, the Piraeus Marine Club, which began in 1966 as a place for shipping professionals to meet and exchange views, continues to strengthen its international role, offering high-level benefits and hospitality to its members.

