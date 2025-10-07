Ports are key factors in the green and digital transition

In a period of geopolitical turmoil and European changes, the new president of the Hellenic Ports Association (ELIME), Apostolos Kamarinakis, is drawing up a strategy with four axes: green transition, digital transformation, interconnection with land networks and institutional representation.

He raised critical issues, such as the new port fees for cruises, the implementation of the European Entry-Exit system for the control of travelers in ports, but also, most importantly, the disbursement of European funds for infrastructure projects.

“The implementation of the measure for cruise fees began last July and soon there will be the first data on how it affected passenger behavior, total revenues and the progress of the projects to be financed,” he pointed out in his interview with “N”.

Referring to his recent meeting with the EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, he emphasized that it was particularly productive, as the focus was on the prospects of Greek ports within the EU framework and the strengthening of funding for green and digital transition projects.

In fact, he noted that the Commissioner informed him that the amount available under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF – an EU financial tool) has been doubled, which opens up new possibilities for Greece, while he awaits the relevant proposals from ELIME.

Kamarinakis underlined that the goal is to create a unified, resilient and competitive port system, capable of supporting the national economy and making the country a protagonist in the European supply chain.