Aktor sees listing of subsidiaries on the Stock Exchange

Aktor Group’s chairman and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, spoke about the prospect of an independent listing of two of the five new subsidiaries, most likely those of Concessions and Energy.

During the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which approved the spin-offs of the construction and concessions sectors, following the completion of the acquisition by Ellaktor of Aktor Concessions, Exarchou said that Aktor’s construction business is once again being united with Concessions with the aim of their further development.

According to him, Aktor will also focus on the Energy sector. In fact, one to two new agreements are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

It is noted that for the acquisition of Ellaktor’s constructions and concessions, the Group has a total of 450 million euros, part of which has been paid from the capital increases, totaling 300 million euros, carried out by Aktor in its new form.

Based on the estimates of the Group’s management, following the integration of Aktor Concessions, total cash flows of 1.2 billion are expected (500 million from new concessions, 600 million from the existing portfolio and 120 million from the synergies of the concessions with the rest of the group – construction, etc.).