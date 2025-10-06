Christodoulides meets Kikilias; focus on shipping issues

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, received on Monday the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, Vasilis Kikilias.

During the meeting, Kikilias referred to the significant contribution of shipping to the Cypriot economy, noting that it represents a high percentage of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He also expressed his belief that the sector will continue to strengthen in the coming years, constituting a pillar of growth and stability.

Cyprus’ geostrategic role

The Greek minister also pointed out the enormous geostrategic role of the Republic of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasizing its importance as a hub for trade, energy and maritime activity.

Strengthening shipping and cruising

On his part, President Christodoulides stressed that the Cypriot government is moving forward with actions to support shipping and related sectors, as well as with initiatives for the development of cruising.