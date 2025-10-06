Greek citizens of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” will return to Greece on Monday on a special flight

A delegation from the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv, headed by the Ambassador of Greece to Israel, visited on Sunday, October 5, the detention center, where the 27 Greek citizens that participated in the “Global Sumud Flotilla” are being held.

“All of them are in good health and are receiving all necessary support,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry and the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv remain in constant communication with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all levels to ensure the prompt completion of the procedures for their repatriation, it added.

According to the same announcement: “Upon instructions from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis, a special flight will depart from the nearby Eilat-Ramon International Airport to safely return the Greek citizens to Athens on Monday, October 6, 2025.”