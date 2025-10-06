Athens Riviera Summit: Greek extroversion with a focus on the Middle East

Greece seeks to become a political and economic bridge between Europe and the Middle East within the framework of the Outward Strategy, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haris Theocharis, said at the 2nd Athens Riviera Summit.

“Greece is located on the edge of Europe, but if you include the Middle East, we are right in its center, so this is what we are trying to do: to become a bridge, both politically and economically, to increase cooperation and through it, also promote a common prosperity,” he stated, referring to both India and the United Arab Emirates, whose representatives were present.

New areas of cooperation between Greece and the UAE.

During the discussion between Theocharis and H.E. Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, it became clear that both sides are looking for new areas of cooperation.

“We will examine new areas, such as artificial intelligence, because the United Arab Emirates has put the technological strategy at the center, and I think we share the same vision,” the Greek minister said.

“Greece for us is also a gateway to Europe. We are also part of it and we recognize its value,” said H.E. Mohammad Alhawi.

National Strategy for Extroversion

The main features of the new National Strategy for Extroversion were presented, on the other hand, by Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General of International Economic Relations and Extroversion, which was approved about a month ago.

These include: 1) the five-year strategic plan for extroversion in the medium term 2026-30, with specific priorities; 2) the transformation of Enterprise Greece into an integrated service provider and a dynamic investor for all stages of investment; and 3) the radical reform of Export Credit Greece, where it announced that two subsidiaries will soon be created, one for insurance – for short-term credit insurance – and one for factoring business receivables.