GEK TERNA: Strong growth will continue – It is based on high-quality and durable assets

“The growth of the GEK TERNA Group is not only sustainable but will continue, with many investments entering commercial operation,” noted the Group’s President and CEO, George Peristeris, during the analyst conference call for the presentation of the financial results for the first half of 2025. As Peristeris also emphasized, the Group’s growth is based on high-quality and durable assets.

As it became clear, dividends of 100 million euros are expected in concessions, with the growth rate of traffic on the roads continuing at the same pace as the first half of the year.

In the construction sector, the existing backlog of signed contracts, amounting to 6.3 billion euros, offers visibility for the coming years, with profit margins remaining stable.

It is noted that, during the first half of the year, the Group’s average borrowing cost stood at 3.6%, down 50 basis points since the beginning of the year. Further reduction is expected following the successful issuance of the 500 million euro bond with an interest rate of 3.2%.