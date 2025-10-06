Euronext Athens – A new era for the Athens stock exchange

A new era begins for the Athens Stock Exchange under the name “Euronext Athens”, a few days after celebrating 149 years of operation (Monday, September 30, 1876).

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission approved the prospectus submitted by Euronext for the optional public offer to the shareholders of HELEX for the acquisition of the parent company of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Following the completion of the acquisition by the end of the year, in early 2026, the HELEX group will become the 8th member of Euronext, which is the leading stock exchange provider at a European level, managing approximately 25% of total stock transactions in Europe, and operating markets in 7 major financial centers: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris.

The details of the prospectus of the voluntary public offer will be made public on October 6, by Euronext, which aims to start its acceptance period on the same day, so that a new platform under the name “Euronext Athens” will be established by the end of the year.

Moreover, on Tuesday, October 7, FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the British stock exchange, will announce the timetable for the upgrade of Athens after 12 years.