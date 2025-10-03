Tsakos: Message of continued investment in Greek seamen

A clear message of continuous investment in the human resources of the shipping industry was sent by the CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation, Dr. Nikos Tsakos, at the 16th Hydra Maritime Conference.

“The Tsakos Group follows a different relationship with Greek seafarers. Proof that 65% of the employees who started with us retire from us,” he underlined. Referring to the vision of Captain Panagiotis Tsakos, he highlighted the creation of “Maria’s House”, the Nautical Lyceum and the AEN, where captains, engineers and electricians study: “It is a vision to continue to have specialized and capable Greek seafarers and at the same time to give life and breath to our island, Chios.”

At the same time, he highlighted the need for systematic support for maritime education as a foundation for the competitiveness of Greek-owned shipping.