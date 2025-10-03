Logo Image

67th MedCruise General Assembly held in Croatia

The opening event, held at the city hall, highlighted MedCruise's role as a leading platform for collaboration, with a focus on sustainable development and innovation

The 67th MedCruise General Assembly (30/9-3/10) was held in the historic city of Šibenik, Croatia, bringing together 214 participants from ports, cruise lines and institutions.

The opening event, held at the city hall, highlighted MedCruise’s role as a leading platform for collaboration, with a focus on sustainable development and innovation. The General Director of the Šibenik Port Authority, Pasko Dzelalija, spoke about the need for responsible development, while MedCruise President Theodora Riga described the general assemblies as “milestones” that shape the future of cruising in the Mediterranean.

The work program includes 472 B2B meetings with 28 executives from 24 cruise companies and thematic panels on digitalization, sustainability and new passenger expectations.

