IPTO: Greater flexibility in the Energy Exchange – Time analysis every 15 minutes

Prices on the Energy Exchange will change every 15 minutes (instead of every hour as was the case until now), following the implementation, pan-European, of the provision of the relevant Regulation.

According to the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), this change will allow for a more efficient operation of the electricity market and a greater integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) in the electricity generation mix. The change in the time analysis of electricity markets will also contribute to the safer operation of electricity systems and the maximization of social benefits.

As highlighted in the announcement, the achievement of this goal was the result of the close cooperation of IPTO with the Hellenic Energy Exchange, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, as well as the other 32 Operators involved and the 17 Energy Exchanges of Europe.

For the successful implementation of the transition, IPTO implemented the foreseen changes of the regulatory framework in the information systems and carried out local and European integration tests, as well as tests with the participation of all the bodies involved.