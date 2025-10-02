Kövesi in Greece: “Time to clean Augean Stables” – Tempi, OPEKEPE and Article 86 under fire

The European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, used harsh language about Tempi, OPEKEPE and corruption in Greece at the press conference held on Thursday, at the Port of Piraeus.

In 2 cases the revision of article 86 (ministerial responsibility) hindered our investigation: Tempi and OPEKEPE. This is contrary to European legislation and this must be modified. I hope that there is enough political will and we will have a different result, she noted.

She underlined that “the good news is that the Parliament can modify article 86 of the Greek constitution. I understand there is now enough political will to start this process. The sooner, the better.”

“Our investigation into the Tempi case has been concluded”

“We have concluded our investigation into the Tempi case and have reached a decision, which will be announced. We are reaching the end of the process,” she replied to a relevant question.

On the European funds, she noted that a separate investigation is underway.

“The bad news is that, as in the Tempi case, the investigation could not go as far as it could due to the Greek Constitution. The good news is that the parliament can amend Article 86 of the Constitution. I understand that there is now political will to start this process and the sooner the better.”

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office “is here to stay”

She explained that all cases in Greece are supervised by the permanent offices of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Luxembourg.

“We will strengthen the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Athens. We need more resources for this. I hope that since we had meetings at this level, what we said yesterday will be implemented. If they are not implemented, I will come back.”

“Honest farmers did not have access to European funds”

Regarding the OPEKEPE scandal, she stressed that it is not a unique phenomenon. “It is not the only one. There are several cases. There is corruption with agricultural subsidies in other member states as well,” she noted.

She revealed that she received a letter from a Greek citizen in the summer, who complained that she could not have access to European funds, since – as she claimed – everyone else was bribing and she did not want to be part of this practice. Kövesi emphasized that honest farmers did not have access to European funds.

“For many years, some people were stealing European funds that should have supported honest farmers in cultivating this beautiful country and not gone into villas and expensive cars. OPEKEPE became a byword for corruption.”

Regarding the Greek police and Greek customs authorities in the Calypso operation, she noted that “we had excellent cooperation”, while speaking of “a very big success.”

“I have never met with the Prime Minister”

The European Chief Prosecutor stated that she has never met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

However, referring to the separate appointments with ministers, she noted that yesterday she met for the first time with Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

She also referred to the cooperation with Greek prosecutors: “We also have Greek colleagues, who are very good – the best of them came to our team. I am very proud of the team that works here.”

“Other cases of mismanagement of funds are also being investigated”

Asked if the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating other contracts besides 717, she replied that there are other files for mismanagement of funds, such as those for the restoration of flood damage.

Regarding the GSI cable, Kövesi did not answer whether the investigation concerns Greece or Cyprus, but she confirmed that the process has been opened.