Kikilias: Greece and Korea share a strong maritime relationship

“The Republic of Korea and Greece share a very strong maritime relationship,” the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, said addressing the reception for the Korean National Day, held at the Athens Concert Hall.

Kikilias thanked the Ambassador, Juseong Lim, for the invitation, emphasizing that “we do not forget the Greeks who gave their lives in the Korean War (1950-53)”, while describing “the presence of war veterans and their families at the event as moving.”

Focusing on shipping, he pointed out that “Greek-owned shipping – number one in the world – and Greek shipowners are the first in orders to Korean shipyards, which are a top choice, due to their consistently high-quality services.” At the same time, he noted that the participation of representatives of the political and business community in the event is “an indication of the high level of relations and the possibilities of further collaborations.”

Kikilias announced his intention to visit the Republic of Korea soon, “with the aim of further strengthening the maritime ties between Greece and Korea.”