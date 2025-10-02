Foreign Ministry: Our priority is the safety of citizens – Everyone is in good health

The foreign ministry is closely monitoring developments in the flotilla off the coast of Gaza, the ministry’s spokesperson Lana Zochiou stated.

“Our priority is the safety of citizens,” Zochiou underlined.

Israeli forces have intercepted vessels – including the Greek Oxygono (Oxygen) – carrying foreign activists and aid bound for Gaza, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Zochiou stated that the Greek citizens are in good health, adding that there is constant communication with the Greek embassy in Tel Aviv and the ambassador to Israel will go to the place where the 27 Greek citizens have been transferred.

She also unveiled that the ministry has made demarches to the Israeli side and raised the issue of ensuring the protection of Greek citizens, while referring to the joint statement issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Italy, calling for the protection of the participants in the flotilla.

Zochiou said that there is no evidence of violence by the Israeli forces and noted that all actions will be taken to provide the necessary consular assistance, while adding that “the registration, control and deportation of those who participated in the flotilla will follow.”

She also said that Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is in contact with his Israeli counterpart, and clarified that Greece’s relationship with Israel, with which “we have a Strategic Partnership and we want to maintain it”, has not been disrupted.