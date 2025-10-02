Development Ministry: Price reduction in 1,000 codes on supermarket shelves

The initiative to reduce prices on 1,000 codes on supermarket shelves was the focus of a meeting between Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos and representatives of retail chains.

The list of 1,000 codes will be given within the first 15 days of October, as announced by the Ministry of Development.

Theodorikakos: Supermarket chains to reduce their average profit

After the meeting, Theodorikakos noted that “we are constantly fighting to improve the standard of living in the everyday lives of citizens, with tax cuts, wage increases.”

“At the same time, we carry out continuous checks for consumer protection, the implementation of the code of conduct and we push for price reductions with results, managing to have food inflation of 1.4% compared to 3% in the Eurozone,” he noted.

He also stressed that “the initiative to reduce prices on 1,000 codes on supermarket shelves is undoubtedly positive and necessary.”

“But let the supermarket chains also reduce their average profit, so that prices can be reduced on even more codes, for an even longer period of time, with the greatest possible reduction percentage, so as to facilitate households that are struggling. It is a matter of social responsibility and cohesion,” added Theodorikakos.

As noted by the Ministry of Development, for the initiative to reduce prices on more than 1,000 codes, the ministry has collaborated with the Association of Greek Food Industries and the Greek Supermarket Association.