The challenges of E-Commerce in Greece

In an era where the digital economy is evolving at a rapid pace, Greek businesses operating in e-commerce face significant challenges.

Increased competition, the need to quickly adapt to new technologies and the pressure to quickly reach a large audience make the landscape difficult, especially for small and medium-sized businesses without specialized infrastructure.

According to recent data from ELSTAT, e-commerce turnover in Greece exceeded 15 billion euros in 2024, but many companies are struggling to seize this opportunity due to limited resources, lack of know-how and the high cost of creating their own online store.

Consumers demand a variety of products, fast deliveries and reliable services, while the transition from physical stores to the internet is becoming increasingly imperative after the pandemic. For many Greek businesses, especially those starting from scratch or without an e-shop, entering e-commerce seems overwhelming. So how can they cope? This is where online marketplaces come to play a crucial role, platforms that act as a bridge between sellers and buyers, offering ready-made infrastructure and access to millions of users.

The Greek Reality and Skroutz

For many businesses, the thought of entering the e-commerce space seems overwhelming, especially if they do not have their own e-shop or specialized know-how.

Skroutz, however, makes the process simple and accessible. New partners can get started without needing advanced knowledge, thanks to support from the teams and the Skroutz Academy educational platform. From registration to activation, everything is done quickly and easily, allowing businesses to focus on the core of their activity: products and customers.

Once the business is activated, partners gain access to the advanced Skroutz Academy educational platform. Through interactive courses, they learn everything they need to optimize their presence and succeed quickly. Skroutz Academy covers topics such as product management and promotion and the use of development tools.