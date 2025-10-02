Sklavenitis: New investments – record, turnover of 6 billion

Flirting with a turnover of 6 billion euros this year, the Sklavenitis group maintains its leadership in the domestic supermarket market by launching new investments of 350 million euros in the two-year period 2026-2027.

In the four-year period 2024-2027, the company’s development plan foresees funds exceeding 670 million euros.

In particular, the signals from the market confirm that the Sklavenitis group has maintained the significant distance it holds in relation to other players, recording higher revenue growth rates than the entire market, which, based on Nielsen IQ at the end of August, moved at a rate of 7.8%. Maintaining a high single-digit revenue growth rate places the target for the consolidated revenues of the Sklavenitis group at 6 billion euros for this year.

The strong loyalty that Sklavenitis enjoys from domestic consumers supports the implementation of its development strategy, which foresees the complete reconstruction of its storage and production infrastructure.

Investment plan

In 2024, the group allocated 178 million euros in investments, while this year it is estimated that around 150 million euros will be allocated. For the two-year period 2026-2027, the total investment budget will exceed 350 million euros.

According to sources close to the group, the plan for 2026-2027 includes the construction of a new temperature-controlled product distribution center, due to operate in 2027. It also provides for the installation of electronic sales signs (price tags) throughout the network, as well as the creation of 15 new points, while around 60 renovations are planned in existing stores.

At the same time, two new stores have opened this year in Patmos and Kranidi, and another one is expected in Ioannina by the end of the year. It is noted that the group currently has 541 stores, employs 41,633 people and serves an average of 753,000 customers per day.

In Cyprus, the goal for Sklavenitis is to conquer – in the first phase – the second position in the local market. The completion of the radical renovation of all nine Papantoniou supermarkets, which he acquired in 2024, is expected by the end of 2025. Based on sources, the company is expected to achieve a turnover of around 400 million euros this year, up from approximately 230-250 million euros that revenue is estimated to have reached in 2024.