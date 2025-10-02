Greek manufacturing growth slows in September

Operating conditions across the Greek manufacturing sector improved at the end of the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global PMI® data.

However, overall growth weakened compared to August, driven by slower growth in output, new orders and employment. Nevertheless, growth rates remained at historically high levels, driven by continued improvement in aggregate demand. Meanwhile, business confidence rose on expectations of stronger sales in the coming months.

Despite continued demand for inputs, the rate of cost growth slowed to the slowest rate recorded since November 2023. Although companies tried to recover costs by increasing their own selling prices, competition limited their pricing power.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) for the manufacturing sector in Greece fell to 52.0 points in September, from 54.5 points in August. The latest data indicated a modest recovery in the health of the sector, although it was the second slowest in 10 months (the first was in July 2025).

However, the growth rate was higher than the long-term survey average (50.4 points).

“Greek manufacturing sector remains positive for the Eurozone”

“The Greek manufacturing sector was positive for the Eurozone, as production and new orders pointed to continued increases at the end of the third quarter,” said Siân Jones, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.