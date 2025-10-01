Kikilias: Greece and US relations are being upgraded and strengthened

“The Greek-US relationship is at a very high level, it is being upgraded and strengthened,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, said at the 15th Capital Link taking place in Athens. The minister stressed that great opportunities are opening up in the energy, shipyards and shipping in the near future.

“It is our duty to exploit them,” he said, noting that “the US produces and exports LNG, while the Greek-owned fleet, with 5,700 ships, represents 20% of the global fleet and 24.5% of the global LNG carrier capacity.”

“It is obvious that we can work closely together to achieve new jobs and growth, through partnerships in energy and its transportation,” Kikilias noted.

He also referred to the potential that Greece has to emerge as a key energy center: “Greece is a gateway for LNG from various countries, such as the US, facilitating gas flows to meet the energy needs of other countries as well. In this way, we contribute to the energy security of both the country itself and the entire Southeastern Europe.”

Referring to his recent trip to the United States, Kikilias noted: “I had successive meetings in Athens and Washington with the US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, responsible for coordinating energy policy, the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and high-ranking State Department officials, as well as with investment banks, senators, governors, and the private sector. The talks were productive. There is a clear will to cooperate. Our teams are working together on a realistic, workable plan that will be presented in the coming months.”

Referring to the importance of Capital Link, the Minister underlined: “Capital Link has evolved into an institution. It is a meeting point for people from the market and politics, successful Greek shipowners, diplomats and business executives. Such events are useful, they provide a space for the exchange of ideas and the formulation of development policies. When people meet and share plans and visions, positive results always emerge.”