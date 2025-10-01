Intracom Telecom: Collaboration with Aviat for networks with FWA technology

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced a partnership with Aviat Networks, Inc., the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, to deliver Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology that leverages the high-capacity 28 and 39 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) bands, conforming to FCC requirements for mmWave bands intended for 5G use.

Aviat will initially focus on select North American service providers to address the growing need for multi-gigabit consumer and enterprise 5G use cases as an alternative to the high cost, delays and complexity of using fiber, but with fiber-like performance. In addition, Aviat will offer software solutions along with a comprehensive set of design, planning, deployment and support services thanks to its extensive presence in North America.

Intracom Telecom’s WiBAS™ G5 platform is the only commercially available point-to-multipoint FWA solution operating in the 28 and 39 GHz mmWave bands that can address the growing demand for high-capacity Fixed Wireless Access, cost effectively delivering over 22Gbps from the same base station site, using Multi-User MIMO and Hybrid Massive Beamforming, over distances of up to 5 miles and more.

“We are very excited at this significant opportunity to extend our wireless expertise to provide advanced mmWave FWA solutions,” Pete Smith, CEO Aviat Networks, said, “Wireless can be deployed rapidly and cost effectively, and is perfectly suited to support high speed connectivity combined with excellent reliability,” Intracom Telecom CEO Kartlos Edilashvili stated and added:

“I am very proud of Intracom Telecom’s R&D team for creating a solution that sets a new benchmark for FWA. Through this strategic partnership with Aviat Networks, we’re excited to help U.S. operators accelerate broadband expansion and deliver a true multi-gigabit experience, and more, over wireless.”