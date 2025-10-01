Costamare Bulkers – Cargill collaboration

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, owned by Kostis Konstantakopoulos, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Cargill International S.A., one of the world’s largest shipping and trading groups.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for the Costamare spin-off, which seeks to strengthen its position in the dry bulk sector, focusing on the goal of generating stable revenues.

According to the listed company’s announcement, the agreement provides for a series of commitments, such as the transfer to Cargill of the majority of Costamare Bulkers’ trading book, which includes chartered vessels and cargo transportation contracts.

At the same time, the deal concerns the chartering of four Supramax vessels from Cargill for a period of four to six months, as well as an agreement to provide bunkering services, through Seascale Energy, the joint venture between Cargill and Hafnia, which will cover the company’s fleet.

The collaboration extends to decarbonization and efficiency strategies, with the implementation of relevant projects, but also to the exploration of joint investments in assets and new activities in the dry bulk sector.

Finally, it is worth noting that the relevant collaboration is not limited to commercial transactions, but paves the way for a deeper strategic relationship, touching on the energy transition, new technologies and sustainable development.

Commenting on the agreement, Costamare Bulkers CEO, Grigoris Zikos, expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the deal with Cargill, “a first-class and respected partner in the industry.”

As he said, “we look forward to continuing our collaboration with further investment opportunities.”

He noted that the partnership will help the company reduce its exposure to the volatile trading market and secure more stable revenues, while maintaining the CBI platform as a key tool in its business model.

On his part, Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation, emphasized that the agreement will allow Cargill to better serve its customers and continue to grow its fleet in partnership with Costamare Bulkers.

It is recalled that Costamare Bulkers was created as a spinoff of Costamare Inc. and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2025.

In the first half of the year, it reported net income of 32.3 million dollars and a net loss of 26.5 million.